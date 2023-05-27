AGC (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.31

AGC Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASGLY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.31 and traded as low as $7.22. AGC shares last traded at $7.22, with a volume of 2,080 shares.

AGC Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.04. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AGC Company Profile

AGC, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of glass, electronic materials, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Glass, Electronics, Chemicals, Ceramics and Other. The Glass segment provides security glass, fire-resistant glass, heat insulating glass, and automotive glass. The Electronics segment offers glass for display panels, optical thin film products, opto-electronic materials, synthetic quartz products, semiconductor components, and lighting products.

