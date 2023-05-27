Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Africa Oil (OTCMKTS:AOIFF – Get Rating) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Africa Oil from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Africa Oil Stock Up 5.2 %

Africa Oil stock opened at $2.16 on Tuesday. Africa Oil has a 12 month low of $1.47 and a 12 month high of $2.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.05. The stock has a market cap of $998.61 million, a P/E ratio of -11.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Africa Oil Dividend Announcement

Africa Oil ( OTCMKTS:AOIFF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The energy company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 10th. Africa Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -26.32%.

Africa Oil Company Profile

Africa Oil Corp. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production associated with oil and gas assets. It focuses on producing and development assets in deep-water offshore Nigeria, and development assets in Kenya. Its portfolio of exploration assets includes Guyana, Kenya, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, and in the Senegal Guinea Bissau Joint Development Zone (AGC).

