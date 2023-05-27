AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 16,607 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.08% of AECOM worth $9,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in AECOM by 4,060.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of AECOM during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of AECOM by 6,037.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AECOM by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Stock Up 0.5 %

ACM stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. AECOM has a fifty-two week low of $60.74 and a fifty-two week high of $92.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.08, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.29.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut AECOM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

Featured Articles

