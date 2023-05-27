Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC cut its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,531,861 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,523,939,000 after buying an additional 886,712 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,687,865 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,456,705,000 after buying an additional 1,315,773 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 65,895,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,175,155,000 after buying an additional 778,040 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 25,885,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,676,574,000 after buying an additional 6,490,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,868,258,000 after buying an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. KeyCorp upped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.17.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $6.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.03. 92,922,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,740,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $127.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 552.30, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $95.90 and a 200 day moving average of $82.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total value of $2,450,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,919,237.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,765 shares of company stock worth $10,474,960. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Featured Articles

