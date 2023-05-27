Adamas One (NASDAQ:JEWL) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Shares of Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.95 and last traded at $0.92. 63,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 196,070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.88.

Adamas One Stock Up 4.8 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84.

Institutional Trading of Adamas One

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adamas One stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Adamas One Corp. (NASDAQ:JEWL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Adamas One as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Adamas One

Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

