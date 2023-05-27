Adacel Technologies (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Trading Up 11.6%

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.

Adacel Technologies Ltd. develops and sells simulation and software applications and services. It operates through the following business segments: Systems and Services. The systems segment represents all sales of integrated software systems and products covering operational air traffic management as well as simulation and training applications.

