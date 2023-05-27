Adacel Technologies (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Trading Up 11.6%

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF – Get Rating)’s share price was up 11.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. Approximately 106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.
Adacel Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.47.
About Adacel Technologies
Adacel Technologies Ltd. develops and sells simulation and software applications and services. It operates through the following business segments: Systems and Services. The systems segment represents all sales of integrated software systems and products covering operational air traffic management as well as simulation and training applications.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Adacel Technologies (AELTF)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Adacel Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adacel Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.