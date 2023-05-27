Actual Experience (LON:ACT) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.01

Actual Experience plc (LON:ACT – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.01 ($0.01) and traded as low as GBX 0.82 ($0.01). Actual Experience shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 10,589,096 shares traded.

Actual Experience Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of £1.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Transactions at Actual Experience

In other Actual Experience news, insider Steve Bennetts bought 210,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £2,100.05 ($2,612.00). In other news, insider Richard Steele purchased 49,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of £494.65 ($615.24). Also, insider Steve Bennetts purchased 210,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £2,100.05 ($2,612.00). Insiders acquired a total of 611,133 shares of company stock valued at $611,133 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

About Actual Experience

Actual Experience plc, an analytics-as-a-service company, provides human experience management and associated consultancy services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It offers Analytics Cloud that receives data from digital users, applies algorithms to the data, and produces an objective score of digital experience quality and supply chain diagnostics; business impact assessment that helps its customer to understand the impact on top-level business metrics; and continuous improvement service to optimize the digital business over time.

