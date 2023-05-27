AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Major Shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae Buys 153,000 Shares

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae purchased 153,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.52 per share, for a total transaction of $997,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 56,012,493 shares in the company, valued at $365,201,454.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $6.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $14.97.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Securities reduced their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbCellera Biologics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

