AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) CFO Andrew Booth Acquires 14,500 Shares of Stock

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) CFO Andrew Booth purchased 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $99,325.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 153,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,048,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AbCellera Biologics Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ ABCL opened at $6.80 on Friday. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.53 and a 52 week high of $14.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.22.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 96.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ABCL shares. SVB Securities decreased their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Cowen initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.57.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

