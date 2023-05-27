9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Lowered to Hold at Brookline Capital Management

Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

NMTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial lowered 9 Meters Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 9 Meters Biopharma to $1.70 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.18.

9 Meters Biopharma Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NMTR opened at $0.80 on Thursday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56. The firm has a market cap of $11.47 million, a PE ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 9.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,561,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,780 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 2.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,829,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 91,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,347,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 203,149.5% in the 1st quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 1,103,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,103,102 shares during the last quarter.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

