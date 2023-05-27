699,611 Shares in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Acquired by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 699,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,630 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.
Standard BioTools Price Performance
Shares of LAB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. 822,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,815. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.65.
About Standard BioTools
Standard BioTools Inc engages in the provision of biotechnology tools and services for clinical research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.
