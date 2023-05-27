699,611 Shares in Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB) Acquired by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools Inc. (NASDAQ:LAB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 699,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Standard BioTools by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 14,630 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Standard BioTools during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LAB traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.49. 822,962 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 427,815. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.76. Standard BioTools Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.92 and a 52 week high of $2.65.

About Standard BioTools

In other news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black bought 43,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, with a total value of $96,552.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,552.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Standard BioTools news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black purchased 43,492 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $96,552.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 43,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,552.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Eli Casdin purchased 250,000 shares of Standard BioTools stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.89 per share, with a total value of $472,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 1,093,492 shares of company stock worth $2,401,052 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

Standard BioTools Inc engages in the provision of biotechnology tools and services for clinical research. It sells preparatory and analytical instruments for mass cytometry, polymerase chain reaction, library prep, single cell genomics, and consumables including integrated fluidic circuits (IFCs), assays, and reagents.

