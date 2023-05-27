6,487 Shares in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Purchased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,487 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $675,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 70.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on PSX shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.87.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PSX opened at $94.91 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $98.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.63. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 14.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

