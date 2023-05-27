576 Shares in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Acquired by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $337,686,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,668,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.2% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,686,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,198,000 after purchasing an additional 234,811 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,093,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,376,906,000 after purchasing an additional 208,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 185.0% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 268,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,427,000 after purchasing an additional 174,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $398.00 to $367.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $510.00 to $490.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $443.86.

NYSE:DE traded up $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $357.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,413,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,965,565. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $381.62 and a 200-day moving average of $408.37. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $283.81 and a 1 year high of $448.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 43.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 31.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

