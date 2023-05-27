51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of 51Talk Online Education Group from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

51Talk Online Education Group Price Performance

Shares of 51Talk Online Education Group stock opened at $6.28 on Wednesday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a 1 year low of $4.36 and a 1 year high of $9.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.10. The stock has a market cap of $34.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.58 and a beta of -0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group ( NYSE:COE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. 51Talk Online Education Group had a negative return on equity of 152.30% and a negative net margin of 118.51%. The business had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 15.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

