49,688 Shares in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Acquired by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 49,688 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth about $210,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.6% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,201,875 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $75,283,000 after acquiring an additional 32,502 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 234.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 43,644 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 30,575 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 13,300 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEVI shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Levi Strauss & Co. Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of LEVI stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 29.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.34%.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

