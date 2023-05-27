3,784 Shares in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Purchased by PAX Financial Group LLC

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered American International Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.07.

American International Group Stock Performance

AIG opened at $54.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.66 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.71.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is 16.71%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

