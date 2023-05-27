3,393,330 Shares in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,393,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,838,000. PACCAR makes up approximately 3.6% of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owned approximately 0.65% of PACCAR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PCAR. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in PACCAR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Motco bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 1,804.5% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PACCAR to $64.89 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

Shares of PCAR traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,373,682. The company has a market cap of $37.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.97. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $76.71.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.63%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total value of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

