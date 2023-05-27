3,022 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Purchased by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $449,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $539,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 70.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on CASY shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $247.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.20.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.7 %

CASY opened at $230.26 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $181.40 and a twelve month high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.14. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 12.64%.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

