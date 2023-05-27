2,515 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Bought by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CG. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in The Carlyle Group by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1,628.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $27.95 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $40.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.08 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01.

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $754.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.63%.

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total transaction of $172,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,482,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.18.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

