2,483 Shares in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Acquired by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $810,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthquest Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Linde by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Linde by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Linde by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 232,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,735,000 after acquiring an additional 31,808 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LIN stock opened at $356.21 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $359.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $342.00. The company has a market cap of $174.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.53, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $373.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. Linde had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 15.71%. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is 56.60%.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $382.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. HSBC boosted their target price on Linde from $380.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Linde from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.76.

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.02, for a total transaction of $814,017.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,881,847.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total transaction of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,036,953.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,211 shares of company stock valued at $24,589,579. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

