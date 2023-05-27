23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $92.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.40 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 104.06% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

23andMe Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ME opened at $2.08 on Friday. 23andMe has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on 23andMe from $3.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 23andMe

23andMe Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of 23andMe by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of 23andMe by 64.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 86,300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of 23andMe by 26.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in 23andMe by 83.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 39,066 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in 23andMe by 168.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,198 shares in the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

