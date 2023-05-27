23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $92.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.40 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 104.06% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:ME opened at $2.08 on Friday. 23andMe has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.44.
Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on 23andMe from $3.75 to $2.50 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.50.
23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.
