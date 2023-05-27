23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $92.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.40 million. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 104.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS.

23andMe Price Performance

Shares of 23andMe stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.08. 4,213,342 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,192,987. 23andMe has a 1-year low of $1.74 and a 1-year high of $6.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 23andMe

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in 23andMe by 25.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,643,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842,320 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 23andMe by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,419,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,998,000 after buying an additional 157,627 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of 23andMe by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,606,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after buying an additional 144,956 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of 23andMe by 6.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,362,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after buying an additional 309,887 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of 23andMe by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,140,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,784,000 after buying an additional 796,708 shares during the period. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About 23andMe

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price objective on 23andMe from $3.75 to $2.50 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

