23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. 23andMe had a negative return on equity of 38.56% and a negative net margin of 104.06%. The company had revenue of $92.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

23andMe Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:ME opened at $2.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44. 23andMe has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $6.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 23andMe

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in 23andMe in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in 23andMe by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 356,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 69,268 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in 23andMe by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 123,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in 23andMe by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,606,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,782,000 after acquiring an additional 144,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in 23andMe by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,362,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 309,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About 23andMe

Separately, Citigroup lowered their price target on 23andMe from $3.75 to $2.50 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

(Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

