23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $92.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.40 million. 23andMe had a negative net margin of 104.06% and a negative return on equity of 38.56%. 23andMe’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

23andMe Stock Performance

ME opened at $2.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.44. 23andMe has a 52-week low of $1.74 and a 52-week high of $6.31.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 23andMe

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ME. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 23andMe by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 9,765 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in 23andMe by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 219,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 86,300 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 23andMe by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in 23andMe by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 39,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in 23andMe by 168.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 57,198 shares in the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

23andMe Company Profile

Separately, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of 23andMe from $3.75 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

(Get Rating)

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics testing company. It operates through two segments, Consumer & Research Services and Therapeutics. The Consumer & Research Services segment provides a suite of genetic reports, including information on customers' genetic ancestral origins, personal genetic health risks, and chances of passing on certain rare carrier conditions to their children, as well as reports on how genetics can impact responses to medications based on genetic testing of a saliva sample through its spit kit.

