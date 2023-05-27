23,039 Shares in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Purchased by SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC

SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ATSG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,379,988 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,325 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,371,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $217,480,000 after acquiring an additional 543,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,370,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,190,000 after acquiring an additional 267,110 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,994,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,846,000. 95.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATSG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Air Transport Services Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Air Transport Services Group from $25.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Air Transport Services Group Stock Up 1.2 %

ATSG opened at $17.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.56. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.39 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.76.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.11). Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company had revenue of $501.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Air Transport Services Group news, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.49 per share, with a total value of $36,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,224.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Air Transport Services Group news, CEO Richard Francis Corrado purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,214,106. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Johns, Jr. purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.49 per share, for a total transaction of $36,278.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,543 shares in the company, valued at $388,224.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 14,075 shares of company stock worth $267,120. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

