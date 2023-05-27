16,855 Shares in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Acquired by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 16,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,324,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,189,000 after buying an additional 60,487 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 657,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,156,000 after buying an additional 29,485 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,276,000 after buying an additional 184,835 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 501,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,403,000 after buying an additional 33,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $273.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $285.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casey’s General Stores from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $173.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $261.20.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $230.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $224.15 and its 200-day moving average is $226.14. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.40 and a 52-week high of $249.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 12.64%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

