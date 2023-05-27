1,662 Shares in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Purchased by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $699,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 672 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 239 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total transaction of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lam Research Stock Up 4.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LRCX shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. KGI Securities upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Shares of LRCX opened at $628.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $299.59 and a 1 year high of $633.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $525.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

