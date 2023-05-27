14,400 Shares in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Bought by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 14,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 488.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,048,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,019,000 after buying an additional 9,171,561 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 175.4% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,700,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,832,000 after buying an additional 3,631,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 138.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,545,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,987,000 after buying an additional 1,475,870 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 121.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,163,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,167,000 after buying an additional 1,184,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 5.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,205,000 after buying an additional 923,553 shares during the last quarter. 42.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of BB stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,174,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,693,601. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.80 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.59. BlackBerry Limited has a 12-month low of $3.17 and a 12-month high of $7.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BlackBerry ( NYSE:BB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 111.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $151.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $4.20 to $6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackBerry in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.25 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Securities upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $3.75 to $4.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 28,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.63, for a total transaction of $130,737.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,372 shares in the company, valued at $163,772.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Ltd. engages in providing intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments. The firm leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver solutions in the areas of cyber security, safety, and data privacy solutions, and also focuses on the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.

