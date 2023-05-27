1,200 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Purchased by First Western Trust Bank

First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. 22nd Century Group reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $570.60.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ELV traded down $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $445.89. 1,201,469 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,817. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $465.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $483.32. Elevance Health, Inc. has a one year low of $440.02 and a one year high of $549.52. The stock has a market cap of $105.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.26 by $0.20. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $41.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.25 earnings per share. Elevance Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

