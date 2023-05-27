1,162 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Acquired by Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Echo45 Advisors LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $944,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,978 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,163.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,303,605 shares of company stock valued at $497,320,473. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Stock Down 0.4 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on LLY. StockNews.com raised Eli Lilly and from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $430.00 to $505.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $421.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $478.00 to $507.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.05.

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $425.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $404.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.69, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.37. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $283.11 and a 12 month high of $454.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $388.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $362.52.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 20.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.