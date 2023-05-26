Zions Bancorporation N.A. Has $876,000 Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,464.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 219 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 90.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of TTEK traded up $2.38 on Friday, reaching $135.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,545. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $169.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.79 and a 200-day moving average of $145.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 0.97.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.21. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 23rd. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.51%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

