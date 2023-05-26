Zions Bancorporation N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Tower in the second quarter worth about $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.12.

American Tower Trading Down 0.2 %

American Tower stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.15. The company had a trading volume of 396,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,961,596. The firm has a market cap of $84.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $199.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $208.65. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $178.17 and a 1 year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 208.00%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.