Zions Bancorporation N.A. Buys 523 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth $33,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total value of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,464,115.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.77. The stock had a trading volume of 605,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,199. The firm has a market cap of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.15. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.80.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.17.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

See Also

