Zephyr Energy (LON:ZPHR) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Zephyr Energy plc (LON:ZPHR – Get Rating) traded down 2.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3.90 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.95 ($0.05). 4,219,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 5,862,707 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.05 ($0.05).

The company has a market capitalization of £56.80 million, a PE ratio of 375.00 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41.

About Zephyr Energy

Zephyr Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas resources in the United States. Its flagship property is the Paradox Basin, which covers an area of approximately 39,473 gross acres located in Utah, the United States. The company was formerly known as Rose Petroleum plc and changed its name to Zephyr Energy plc in August 2020.

