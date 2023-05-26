Yü Group (LON:YU) Trading Down 13%

Shares of Yü Group PLC (LON:YU – Get Rating) traded down 13% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 490 ($6.09) and last traded at GBX 496 ($6.17). 155,991 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 570 ($7.09).

Yü Group Trading Down 1.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 588.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £84.13 million, a PE ratio of 2,145.83 and a beta of 1.66.

Yü Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Yü Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. Yü Group’s payout ratio is 1,250.00%.

