Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Trading Up 11.2%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) was up 11.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 127,448 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 238,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.12.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DAO shares. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Youdao from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Youdao from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Youdao Trading Up 9.5 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day moving average of $6.47. The company has a market capitalization of $568.12 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of -0.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Youdao

Youdao ( NYSE:DAO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $210.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.65 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DAO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Youdao in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Youdao in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Youdao in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Youdao in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.44% of the company’s stock.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

