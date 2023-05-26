yearn.finance (YFI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11.90 Million

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One yearn.finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $6,429.24 or 0.23976314 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, yearn.finance has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. yearn.finance has a total market cap of $212.05 million and $11.90 million worth of yearn.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

yearn.finance Profile

yearn.finance was first traded on July 17th, 2020. yearn.finance’s total supply is 36,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,982 tokens. The official website for yearn.finance is yearn.finance. yearn.finance’s official Twitter account is @yearnfi. The official message board for yearn.finance is medium.com/iearn.

yearn.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Yearn.finance (YFI) is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje that automates yield farming by finding and investing in the highest-yielding opportunities in DeFi. It aims to maximize returns and reduce risks for users and allows YFI token holders to participate in governance decisions.”

