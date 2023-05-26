Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Stock Price Up 7.2%

Shares of Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) traded up 7.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.90 and last traded at $26.54. 436,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 548,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.76.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on XPOF shares. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.13.

Xponential Fitness ( NYSE:XPOF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Xponential Fitness had a negative net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 16.57%. The firm had revenue of $71.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.22 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Xponential Fitness, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 110,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,901.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,582,373.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 110,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,901.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 942,069 shares in the company, valued at $28,582,373.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ryan Junk sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.26, for a total transaction of $734,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,260.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 525,419 shares of company stock worth $16,447,906. Corporate insiders own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 103.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,238,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,511 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,795,000 after acquiring an additional 38,612 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 6.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,781,000 after acquiring an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xponential Fitness by 22.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,397,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,459,000 after acquiring an additional 258,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,179,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,750,000 after purchasing an additional 80,859 shares during the last quarter. 28.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

