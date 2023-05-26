X Financial (NYSE:XYF) Short Interest Update

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a growth of 802.3% from the April 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in X Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of X Financial by 6.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 87,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWH Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of X Financial in the first quarter worth $1,036,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

X Financial Price Performance

NYSE:XYF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.30. The stock had a trading volume of 113,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,502. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.08. X Financial has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The stock has a market cap of $181.01 million, a P/E ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.53.

About X Financial

X Financial engages in the development and provision of technology platform for personal finance services. The company was founded by Yue Tang on January 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

