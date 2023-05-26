Woodbois (LON:WBI) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Woodbois Limited (LON:WBI – Get Rating) dropped 4.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.53 ($0.01). Approximately 20,527,895 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 51,527,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.55 ($0.01).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Woodbois from GBX 6 ($0.07) to GBX 3 ($0.04) and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Woodbois Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1.40. The company has a market cap of £11.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.10.

Woodbois Company Profile

Woodbois Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the forestry and timber trading businesses in Gabon, Mozambique, Denmark, and Guernsey. It offers timber and carbon solutions; and veneer for construction and design applications. The company is also involved in shared services, financing, and property holding activities.

