WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $45.32

Shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $45.32 and traded as high as $45.80. WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $45.49, with a volume of 156,573 shares traded.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.32. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000.

About WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

