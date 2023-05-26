Wipro (NYSE:WIT) Earns Underweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Wipro (NYSE:WITGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underweight rating and a $4.30 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wipro in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Wipro from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.10 to $3.90 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.44.

Wipro stock opened at $4.73 on Tuesday. Wipro has a 52 week low of $4.32 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in Wipro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.12% of the company’s stock.

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

