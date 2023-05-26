Winpak (TSE:WPK) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $42.50

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$42.50 and traded as high as C$45.77. Winpak shares last traded at C$44.85, with a volume of 24,535 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial cut their price target on Winpak from C$54.00 to C$52.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Winpak from C$52.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Winpak Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of C$2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$43.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 4.69.
Winpak Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Winpak’s payout ratio is 4.35%.
About Winpak
Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.
