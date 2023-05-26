William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Director Christopher Matthew Molden Purchases 2,000 Shares

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) Director Christopher Matthew Molden bought 2,000 shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $19,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,076 shares in the company, valued at $59,848.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Christopher Matthew Molden also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 24th, Christopher Matthew Molden acquired 645 shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $6,843.45.
William Penn Bancorporation Stock Performance
Shares of WMPN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,565. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $124.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of -0.05. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $12.52.
William Penn Bancorporation Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 85.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. 21.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile
William Penn Bank is a bank that offers banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. They offer a variety of products like remote deposit, ACH, positive pay, and more to help businesses.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on William Penn Bancorporation (WMPN)
