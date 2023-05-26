William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Director Christopher Matthew Molden Purchases 2,000 Shares

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) Director Christopher Matthew Molden bought 2,000 shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.85 per share, for a total transaction of $19,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,076 shares in the company, valued at $59,848.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Christopher Matthew Molden also recently made the following trade(s):

Get William Penn Bancorporation alerts:

On Monday, April 24th, Christopher Matthew Molden acquired 645 shares of William Penn Bancorporation stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, for a total transaction of $6,843.45.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Performance

Shares of WMPN stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 16,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,565. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $124.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of -0.05. William Penn Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $12.52.

William Penn Bancorporation Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. William Penn Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 1,190.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at about $91,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of William Penn Bancorporation in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 85.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the last quarter. 21.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

William Penn Bancorporation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

William Penn Bank is a bank that offers banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. They offer a variety of products like remote deposit, ACH, positive pay, and more to help businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for William Penn Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Penn Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.