Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE) CFO Acquires $64,876.50 in Stock

Whole Earth Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) CFO Bernardo Fiaux acquired 19,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.25 per share, with a total value of $64,876.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,662.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Bernardo Fiaux also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 22nd, Bernardo Fiaux bought 12,553 shares of Whole Earth Brands stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $39,541.95.

On Thursday, May 18th, Bernardo Fiaux bought 1,000 shares of Whole Earth Brands stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,900.00.

Whole Earth Brands Stock Performance

FREE traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.86. 361,801 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,436. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Whole Earth Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.09 and a 1-year high of $7.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Whole Earth Brands

Whole Earth Brands ( NASDAQ:FREE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($1.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($1.45). Whole Earth Brands had a negative return on equity of 25.99% and a negative net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $138.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Whole Earth Brands, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 62.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on FREE. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of Whole Earth Brands in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.25 target price for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Whole Earth Brands from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.85.

Whole Earth Brands Company Profile

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

