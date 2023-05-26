Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Sold by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 273,538 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 40,750 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Westport Fuel Systems were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 107.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 18,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 70.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,226 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 54,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 11,178 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 251.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,111 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 25,111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WPRT has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th.

Westport Fuel Systems Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.68. 85,061 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,040. The stock has a market cap of $117.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.90. Westport Fuel Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.65 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The auto parts company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $78.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.59 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 16.39%. As a group, analysts forecast that Westport Fuel Systems Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Westport Fuel Systems

(Get Rating)

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc engages in the business of engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM), Independent Aftermarket (IAM), and Corporate. The OEM segment includes designing, manufacturing, and selling alternative fuel systems, components, and electronics including the HPDI 2.0 fuel systems product and engineering services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT – Get Rating) (TSE:WPRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.