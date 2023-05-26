Wedbush Cuts V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $19.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $29.00 to $19.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for V.F.’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

VFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised V.F. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Williams Trading raised V.F. from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $28.42.

NYSE VFC opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.54 and its 200 day moving average is $26.02. V.F. has a twelve month low of $17.43 and a twelve month high of $51.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 56.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 1.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that V.F. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 387.11%.

In other V.F. news, Director Carol L. Roberts acquired 7,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.07 per share, with a total value of $149,786.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,786.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of V.F. by 345.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of V.F. by 50.4% in the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in V.F. by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,320 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in V.F. by 878.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

