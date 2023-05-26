Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Takes Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 97.1% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 683,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,843,000 after acquiring an additional 60,332 shares during the period. CBOE Vest Financial LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% in the third quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 68,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% in the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 9.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

In related news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,491.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $1.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.61. 593,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,680,202. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $138.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 80.82%.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

