Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 195 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 271.2% during the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 396.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 313 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded up $7.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $387.14. 46,607,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,568,844. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $394.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $957.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 197.81, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $280.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.29.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 18.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.37, for a total transaction of $4,727,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,091,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,084 shares of company stock worth $14,516,510 over the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $315.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $320.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $304.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.13.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

