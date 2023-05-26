Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Purchases 139 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Edmp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 17,439.1% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,949,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after buying an additional 2,933,074 shares during the last quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 106.3% in the third quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,439,965 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $637,889,000 after buying an additional 2,288,050 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 430.6% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,131,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $203,161,000 after buying an additional 918,553 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chevron by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,477,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $499,801,000 after purchasing an additional 767,699 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James dropped their price target on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. BNP Paribas raised Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.12.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $153.96. 2,951,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,138,040. The stock has a market capitalization of $291.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.54 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $162.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.69.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

